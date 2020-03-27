App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 01:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Enforce lockdown strictly, PM Modi tells Tamil Nadu CM

In a telephonic conversation, Modi said prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code and social distancing should be rigidly enforced.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami to enforce strictly the three-week national lockdown declared to check the spread of coronavirus and ensure availability of essential commodities for the people, the state government said.

The Prime Minister sought to know from the Chief Minister about the coronavirus preventive measures undertaken by various government departments in the state, an official release said. Palaniswami apprised Modi in detail about the steps being taken continuously by the state government against the contagion.

"Considering public good, the Prime Minister said the prohibitory orders under section 144 should be followed strictly and people should ensure social distancing," the release said.

related news

He also said steps should be taken to ensure availability of essential commodities for the people. "The Chief Minister replied that all these aspects are being fully implemented," the release added.

The state government which had initially announced the shutdown till March 31 on Thursday extended it till April 14 in sync with the national lockdown announced by the Prime Minister.

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 01:00 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #lockdown #Narendra Modi #Politics #Tamil Nadu

