End of an era: DMK patriarch Karunanidhi passes away, India loses its Kalaignar

Muthuvel Karunanidhi, who has died at the age of 94, was fondly called Kalaignar, which in Tamil means a man who has a great understanding of arts and literature— an artist. And an artist he was.

“If you put all of his writings together, they would probably run into two to three lakh pages,” TKS Elangovan, a Rajya Sabha MP from Chennai North and the Organisation Secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had recently told Moneycontrol. Karunanidhi led DMK for 50 long years — the most any Indian political leader ever had.

Karunanidhi, who died of multiple organ failure today, was elected as the party’s leader on July 27, 1969.

Known for his mastery at predicting and picking up the public discourse and weaving a careful political line along it, Kalaignar was also known for his wit and formidable memory— a trait he preserved until his last breath. When senior AIADMK leaders, Karunanidhi’s political opponents, went to meet him as a courtesy visit on July 25, the Kalaignar was able to recognise them all.

Karunanidhi’s foray into politics started early. Born into a poor family in 1924, the DMK patriarch entered politics as a fiery student activist at 14, when he joined Tamil reformer EV Ramasamy’s (or Periyar) Self-Respect Movement.

As a student activist and later a student leader, Karunanidhi learnt quickly that his talent as a writer of poems and drama could be used as a political tool, an idea he employed during the 1937 anti-Hindi agitation. It was during these protests, that leaders of the Self-Respect Movement, including the then-future CM of Madras State CN Annadurai realised the potential in the then-young leader.

In 1957, 25-year-old Karunanidhi was elected to the Tamil Nadu assembly from Kulithalai seat in Thiruchilapalli. Post that, his ascent within the DMK and Tamil Nadu politics was quick: he became the party’s treasurer in 1961, and then the Deputy Leader of Opposition next year. In 1967, the DMK formed a coalition government in what was then still the Madras State. The party attained power on the background of the 1965 anti-Hindi language agitations against the central government’s act replacing English with Hindi as an official language.

Karunanidhi became the Minister of Public Works in a government helmed by his mentor Annadurai, who himself became the first non-Congress Chief Minister in post-Independent Madras.

In 1969, with the death of Annadurai, Karunanidhi, who had by then gathered support of younger leaders of the party, became the Chief Minister. The Kalaignar, at that point of time, had used his artistry for different— read political— purposes. He managed to sideline CR Nedunchezhian, one of the founders of the party and the supposed next-in-line for the CM post. Karunanidhi had managed to convince Annadurai that he was a better leader, and declare him as someone who can win elections and lead the party to victory. This carefully cultivated image, endorsed by the party’s senior-most leader, helped the Kalaignar gain popularity and gather vital cadre support during the party’s initial and later years.

As a Chief Minister, Elangovan had said, “The Kalaignar legislated many social welfare measures”.

“In fact, he has been a source for many schemes of the central government. For instance, share of property for the women folk in the family was a legislation which was brought by him, and the central government adopted it subsequently,” he had added.

“During Emergency,” recalled K Balakrishnan, the Tamil Nadu state secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and a member of the state assembly, “Nobody dared to impose all those anti-democratic measures in Tamil Nadu for six months. That was because of Karunanidhi,” he had said.

Despite that, however, he lost the 1977 elections to MG Ramachandran, once a member of the DMK and the Kalaignar’s comrade-in-arms. Things between Karunanidhi and MGR changed, however, when the latter left DMK reportedly because he was denied a Cabinet post. Karunanidhi had claimed that MGR did not stand a chance of winning elections without the DMK’s organizational support, but he was proved wrong— and spectacularly so.

The Kalaignar would taste victory more than a decade later, in 1989, and that too only after MGR’s death. He became the Chief Minister once again, and managed to retain his seat in 1991, but resigned soon after his party’s poor performance that year.

Not that the Kalaignar’s career has been clean as a slate— far from it, in fact, because the DMK patriarch has had his share of grey. In 1989, Karunanidhi, who was also the state’s finance minister, stood up in the assembly to present the budget. As he did so, from the Opposition stands stood up his rival and MGR’s heir Jayalalitha, who accused the Tamil Nadu chief minister of tapping her phone. Chaos ensued in the assembly, and things— including microphones and books— were thrown. The House was adjourned, but soon, as Jayalalitha was leaving the assembly, the state’s minister for public works, Durai Murugan blocked her path and clutched her sari. This incident cemented the legend of Jayalalitha and dismantled, to an extent, the legacy Karunanidhi had managed to carefully build over the years.

Then in 2001, with AIADMK’s Jayalalitha in power, Karunanidhi was arrested in a late night raid from his house on charges of alleged corruption. Journalists from Sun TV released a video of the aging patriarch being dragged by police, triggering protests across the state. It brought back memories of 1989 to the minds of both DMK as well AIADMK cadre. That, the 2G scam and his association with the Maran brothers has gone on to dent the DMK patriarch’s status in recent years.

“But he kept the party alive and vibrant through it all,” Elangovan had said, adding that the DMK continues to be a “formidable force” because of Karunanidhi’s efforts.

As a politician, Karunanidhi was astute, sharp and strategic— qualities his chosen profession demanded anyway. But as a person, according to journalists and leaders close to him, he was a man of conviction. “He brought that conviction into his politics. We had differences, but he commanded respect and aura despite that,” Balakrishnan said.

“He was a poet at heart but he also wrote dialogues which went viral,” Elangovan had said. Karunanidhi is believed to have written the dialogues for Tamil film star Sivaji Ganesan’s first movie. “In fact, his dialogues were so famous that a person who wanted to become an actor, would need to by-heart his dialogues to get a chance in the industry,” he had added.