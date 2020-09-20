Employment data released by Yogi Adityanath govt includes jobs given during Akhilesh Yadav's regime: SP

Blaming the Uttar Pradesh government of misleading people with its employment data released last week, Samajwadi Party on Sunday said that the BJP government in the state included jobs given during the Akhilesh Yadav regime in its data.

The Yogi Adityanath government had earlier released data of jobs given to the youth during its three-and-a-half year of governance.

Speaking to News18 on figures of the data, Samajwadi Party MLC Sunil Singh Sajan said that the data included most jobs given on contractual basis, asking how the government could consider that as an achievement.

"The state has recently released the data of employment given in its three and a half year tenure. After releasing false figures of employment, the government just wants to mislead people. 90% of the posts filed under Medical Health and Family Welfare are by contract or outsourcing. In the National Health Mission, 100 percent recruitment is contractual. Why does the government consider outsourcing and contract jobs as an achievement?" he said.

"Why does the government not provide details of outsourcing, contractual recruitments, contractual recruitment and permanent jobs? The recruitments done in the Subordinate Selection Service Commission and Public Service Commission, are the ones whose results came in 2017 during the tenure of Akhilesh Yadav. The government also added this to its achievements. Why is the Bharatiya Janata Party government describing the recruitments made in Akhilesh's time as their own? After inaugurating the projects made under the SP government, now the BJP government is also counting employment in its share," he added.

However, countering the attack, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that its government had given more jobs in just three-and-a-half years than the Samajwadi Party or Bahujan Samaj Party could give in five years. The saffron party also claimed to have provided employment to more than four lakh people in the state, whereas, over one-and-a-half lakh jobs were provided during the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

Earlier in a meeting with officers of the Recruitment Board on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked the government departments to furnish details of all vacant posts. He also directed recruitment agencies to fill the vacancies within the next three months and give appointment letters to the applicants within a time span of six months.

During the meeting at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow, Adityanath directed all the departments to give details of the vacant posts in order to start the recruitment process for the same. "We will have to fill these vacancies like we have done earlier in employment to around 3 lakh people in a transparent manner," he said.