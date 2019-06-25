Emergency crushed India's soul, turned the nation into a jail: PM Modi during Lok Sabha address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his reply in the Lok Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on President's Address on June 25 said that the 1975 Emergency will "always be a big blot" on Indian history.

"I want to remind the Opposition that today is June 25. Some people seated here don't even remember what happened on June 25. The night of June 25 was the night when the soul of the country was crushed. Democracy in India is not born from the pages of the Constitution, but democracy in India has been our soul for centuries, that soul was crushed," PM Modi said during his speech, adding that the spirit of the Constitution was "trampled" during Emergency.

"We can't forget those dark days," PM Modi said.

"The country's media was suppressed, the country's leaders were jailed, the whole country was made into a prison, just so that an individual could retain power," he added

"We pledge to stand by the principle of democracy in India. I want to tell my colleagues, that the people of India will never forget the dark period. In fact, it should be a reminder for all of us so as to prevent us from going on that path," PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had paid homage to all "those greats" who resisted the Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on this day in 1975 and said democracy had prevailed over authoritarianism.



India’s democratic ethos successfully prevailed over an authoritarian mindset. pic.twitter.com/vUS6HYPbT5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2019

"India salutes all those greats who fiercely and fearlessly resisted the Emergency. India’s democratic ethos successfully prevailed over an authoritarian mindset," he tweeted.The tweet also contained a short video clip. "June 25, 1975 was the dark night that no one who loves democracy and is an Indian citizen can ever forget," PM Modi is heard saying in the clip. "In a sense, the country was turned into a jail (during Emergency)," the Prime Minister is heard saying.