Electoral bonds have made corruption official: Congress in Lok Sabha

The opposition Congress on Thursday raised in Lok Sabha the issue of electoral bonds, saying it has made corruption "official".
Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Manish Tewari said despite reservations expressed by the Reserve Bank of India and the Election Commission, the government went ahead with the scheme.
Congress members later walked out of proceedings.
Under the electoral bonds scheme, the government has offered complete anonymity to those making donations. A donor could now anonymously buy a bond, and deposit it with the political party of his or her choice.
First Published on Nov 21, 2019 01:10 pm