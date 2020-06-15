App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elections to 9 MLC seats in Bihar, one MLC seat in Andhra to be held on July 6

The polls had been deferred earlier in view of the nationwide lockdown enforced to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Election Commission, on June 15, announced that the biennial election to nine Bihar Legislative Council seats, and one seat of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council be held on July 6. Votes will be counted the same day.

The polls had been deferred earlier in view of the nationwide lockdown enforced to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The term of nine Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) of Bihar elected by the members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) had ended on May 6 this year.

These are: Ashok Choudhary, Krishan Kumar Singh, Prashant Kumar Shahi, Sanjay Prakash, Satish Kumar, Radha Mohan Sharma, Sonelal Mehta, Md. Haroon Rashid, and Hira Prasad Vind

Similarly, the a seat in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council fell vacant after the resignation of Sri Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad. He had resigned on March 9, 2020.

Adequate measures for close monitoring of the election process by appointing observers shall be taken to ensure free and fair election, the Election Commission said.

The poll body also directed the Chief Secretary of the states to depute a senior officer so as to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections.

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 04:06 pm

