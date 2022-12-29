Elections to 5 UP Legislative Council seats on January 30

(Representative image)

Elections to five seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council will be held on January 30, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer of the state announced on Thursday.

According to a statement issued here, elections will be held to three graduate and two teacher constituencies of the legislative council. Notification for the elections will be issued on January 5, followed by filing of nominations till January 12.

Nominations can be withdrawn till January 16 and polling will be held on January 30. The counting of votes will take place on February 2, as per the statement.

The elections are going to be held as the tenures of Devendra Pratap Singh of Gorakhpur Faizabad Block Graduate Constituency, Arun Pathak of Kanpur Block Graduate Constituency, Jaipal Singh of Bareilly Moradabad Block Graduate Constituency, Suresh Kumar Tripathi of Allahabad Jhansi Block Teacher Constituency and Rajbahadur Singh Chandel of Kanpur Block Teacher constituency are coming to an end.

There are 100 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.