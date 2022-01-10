MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Elections right time to defeat hatred: Rahul Gandhi

"This is the right opportunity to defeat hatred.#Elections2022," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. The Congress is seeking to defeat the BJP in states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, while seeking to retain power in Punjab.

Moneycontrol News
January 10, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the upcoming assembly elections are a right time to defeat hatred.

Assembly elections in five states including in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10 to March 7. The counting shall take place on March 10, the Election Commission has announced.

"This is the right opportunity to defeat hatred.#Elections2022," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. The Congress is seeking to defeat the BJP in states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, while seeking to retain power in Punjab.

(With PTI inputs)
first published: Jan 10, 2022 02:02 pm

