March 25, 2021 / 08:25 AM IST

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP may get majority in Kerala or become kingmaker, says E Sreedharan

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Less than two days to go for the first phase of voting. Catch latest updates of the poll campaign in all four states and the Union Territory

Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry will be heading for assembly elections over the next few weeks. Polling will happen in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6. While voters in Assam will cast their ballots in three phases, polling in Bengal will happen across eight phases. Counting of
votes in all states will happen on May 2. With less than two days to go before the first phase of voting, the election campaign and canvassing is gathering steam. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain power in Assam even as it faces ‘Mahajot’, the joint opposition alliance comprising the Congress, AIUDF and other regional parties. In Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is fighting to keep BJP’s surge at bay. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years. Congress and the Left Front, which are allies in West Bengal, are competing for power in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF have been winning alternate elections since the early 1980s. Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK has continued its alliance with the BJP amid a challenge from MK Stalin-led DMK and its alliance partners. However, one of the key things to watch out for in the southern state is how some of the smaller parties – including that of actor Kamal Haasan and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK – may impact the poll outcome. With their government having collapsed due to defections weeks before the election, V Narayanasamy-led Congress is battling the BJP-NR Congress alliance in Puducherry.
  • March 25, 2021 / 08:25 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | LDF, UDF made Kerala a ‘den’ of corruption: Amit Shah

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday took out a whistle stop tour of poll-bound Kerala attacking the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-headed UDF, saying the two fronts had made the state a "den of corruption".

    Shah addressed two poll rallies at Kanjirapally in Kottayam district and Paravur in Kollam district, besides taking out road shows at Tripunithura in Kochi and Kanjikode in Palakkad. He said that the LDF and UDF, which have ruled the state alternatively for many decades, have made Kerala a "den of corruption".

    Read the full story here

  • March 25, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Bengal government keeps state security adviser ‘in abeyance’ till end of polls

    Three days before the polling begins in the state, the West Bengal government yesterday "kept in abeyance" the state security adviser Surajit Kar Purkayastha till the eight-phase election is over, a senior official said. The 1985-West Bengal cadre IPS officer has been in the post since June 2018. The Mamata Banerjee-government had created the post on the lines of the national security adviser (NSA).

    Opposition parties have been alleging that free and fair polling in West Bengal will not be possible unless Purkayastha is removed from the post of the state security adviser. (Input from PTI)

  • March 25, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | 946 candidates in fray for 126-member Assam polls

    A total of 946 candidates are in the fray for the election to the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said yesterday.

    Polling will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. There are 264 candidates contesting in 47constituencies going to polls in the first phase, an official release said. (Input from PTI)

  • March 25, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | BJP candidate E Sreedharan to news agency ANI: 'BJP has got very good prospects of winning number of seats (in Kerala) according to me. It may be absolute majority or could be a sizeable number by which they will be the kingmakers. Touching the feet of elders is the tradition of India. They (Left parties) probably don't know it. This is a way of showing respect to elders. It is practised throughout India. Criticising it means the Left government has no regards for our traditions and culture'.

    The state will head for polls on April 6.

  • March 25, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | How things are stacked in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

    Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK has continued its alliance with the BJP amid a challenge from the MK Stalin-led DMK and its alliance partners in the state. However, one of the key things to watch out for in the southern state is how some of the smaller parties – including that of actor Kamal Haasan and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK – perform. With their government having collapsed due to defections weeks before the election, V Narayanasamy-led Congress is battling the BJP-NR Congress alliance in Puducherry.

  • March 25, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | How things are stacked in Bengal, Kerala

    Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is fighting to keep BJP’s surge at bay in Bengal. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years. Congress and the Left Front, which are allies in West Bengal, are competing for power in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF have been clinching power in Thiruvananthapuram every alternate term since the early 1980s.

  • March 25, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | How things are stacked in Assam

    With days to go before the first votes are cast, the election campaign and canvassing is now gathering steam. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain power in Assam even as it faces a joint opposition alliance called ‘Mahajot’ comprising the Congress, AIUDF and other regional parties.

  • March 25, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Legislative Assembly election. Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry will be heading for polling to elect their new assemblies.

    Polling will happen in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6. Voting in Assam will happen across three phases and over eight phases in Bengal. Counting of votes in all states will happen on May 2.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.

    Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the 2021 Assembly elections

