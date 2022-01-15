Election Commission to take a call as ban on poll rallies ends today

File Image: PTI

The Election Commission on India will on January 15 take a call on whether to extend the ban on public rallies in five poll-bound states in view of the rising OVID-19 cases or not.

The poll panel, while announcing the schedule of assembly election in five states on January 8, had banned public rallies and meetings till January 15.

“Election Commission to take a call on holding poll rallies and roadshows today, with CEC Sushil Chandra holding series of virtual meetings with Health Secretary, Chief Secretary and Chief Electoral Officers of poll-bound states,” news agency ANI said quoting sources.

Union Health Secretary is also expected to be present in the meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra scheduled at 1 pm, the news agency reports said.

The assembly polls in five states will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases to elect 403 MLAs between February 10 and March 7. Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will vote in a single phase on February 14 while polling in Manipur will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3. The counting of votes for all five assemblies will be held on March 10.

The poll panel had also issued 16-point guidelines for campaigning as it banned 'nukkad sabhas' (corner meetings) on public roads and roundabouts, limited the number of persons allowed for the door-to-door campaign to five, including the candidate, and prohibited victory processions after the counting of votes.