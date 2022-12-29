Election Commission to soon test remote EVM prototype for domestic migrants

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on December 29 that it is ready to pilot remote voting for domestic migrants following which migrant voters wouldn’t have to travel back home to vote.

The poll-panel has developed prototype Multi-Constituency Remote Electronic Voting Machine (RVM) and has invited political parties for demonstration of prototype RVM. According to the ECI, the prototype RVM can handle multiple constituencies from a single remote polling booth.

Political parties have been asked to put forward their views on legal, operational, administrative and technological challenges.

“The voter turnout in 2019 general elections was 67.4 percent and the ECI is concerned about the issue of over 30 crore electors not exercising their franchise and also differential voter turnout in various states and union territories. It is understood that there are many reasons for a voter not opting to register in a new place of residence, thus missing out on exercising the right to vote. Inability to vote due to internal migration is one of the prominent reasons to be addressed to improve voter turnout and ensure participative elections,” ECI said in a statement.

The poll-body said there is no central database available for migration within the country and analysis of available data in public domain points to work, marriage and education related migration as important components of domestic migration.

The commission headed by chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Shri Arun Goel explored the option of using a modified version of the time-tested model of M3 EVMs to enable voting at remote polling stations which includes polling stations outside home constituency for domestic migrants.

The migrant voter would not have to travel back home to cast vote. The concept note has been circulated amongst political parties, highlighting the challenges of defining domestic migrants, implementation of Model Code of Conduct, ensuring secrecy of voting, facility of polling agents for identification of voters, process and method of remote voting and counting of votes amongst other issues, said the poll-body.

Moneycontrol News

