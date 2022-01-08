Election Commission to announce poll dates for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, 3 other states today

File Image: PTI

The Election Commission of India will announce the assembly election schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur on January 8 afternoon amid growing COVID-19 cases across the country, which can have a bearing on electioneering.



Election Commission of India to announce the schedule for Assembly elections to Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh at 3.30pm today pic.twitter.com/FxHRHTmHFj

— ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

The poll panel has convened a press conference at 3.30 pm, officials said.

The polling in the five states is expected to be held between mid-February and early March. The announcement of the elections will kick in the model code of conduct, which bans the government from taking any decision that can influence the poll outcome.

Political parties have begun campaigning for the polls amid the upsurge of COVID-19 cases. India saw a single day rise of 1,17,100 new Coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,71,363, the highest in around 120 days, according to Health Ministry data on January 8.

The term of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly ends in May while the terms of the legislative assemblies of Goa, Manipur and Punjab end in March.