Election Commission rules out 'attack' on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: Report

Mamata Banerjee emerged on a wheelchair after being discharged from hospital on March 12 (File image: @AITCofficial )

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ruled out an 'attack' on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram which caused injury to the TMC supremo.

The ECI said this after reviewing the reports sent by its two special poll observers and the state government and concluded that Banerjee sustained injuries due to a lapse on part of her security in charge, sources in the poll body said.

The EC will issue directions in this regard, the sources aware of the development said. They said Banerjee was not using a bulletproof or an armoured vehicle despite being a star campaigner and it was a lapse on part of those responsible for her security.

Banerjee fell down and sustained injuries on her left leg and waist on March 10. There were allegations that she was pushed by unidentified people while she was campaigning in Nandigram assembly segment after filing her nomination from the constituency.

The incident was called an accident and not a planned attack in the report of two poll observers submitted to the EC on March 13. The incident had taken place "suddenly" though a "conspiracy theory" was spoken about, the report prepared by special observer Ajay Nayak and special police observer Vivek Dubey to West Bengal for the state election stated, according to a PTI report citing a source at the ECI office.

The report also said Banerjee was injured due to the suddenness of the incident. "The incident was not a planned attack but an accident. It had taken place suddenly," the source said quoting the report. About the injury to Banerjee in the incident, the report also said that "the suddenness of the incident led to it.”

“There was no conspiracy behind the incident," it said.

The report took into account the details provided by eyewitnesses present during the incident as well as the video grabs collected from them.

It also referred to the failure of the police personnel in charge of the chief minister's security in controlling the crowd which came "too close" to her.

Election to the 294 assembly seats in West Bengal will be held between March 27 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.

(With inputs from PTI)