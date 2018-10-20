Election Commission reviews preparations for Rajasthan assembly polls

Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Saturday reviewed preparations for the assembly election in Rajasthan on December 7. He directed the state government officers and state election commission to ensure free and fair election in the state.

Strict action should be taken against candidates exceeding the expenditure limits, transportation of illegal liquor and other such activities that can affect the free and fair election process in the state, Arora, who is on a two-day visit to Rajasthan, said.

He said so far Rs 456.27 lakh in cash, 280.59 litre liquor and 36 illegal vehicles have been seized by authorities.

Polling and counting for the election on 200 seats will be done on December 7 and 11 respectively. Over 4.74 crore people would exercise their franchise through VVPAT machines during the election across the state.