App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2018 09:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Election Commission reviews preparations for Rajasthan assembly polls

Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that so far Rs 456.27 lakh in cash, 280.59 litre liquor and 36 illegal vehicles have been seized by authorities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Saturday reviewed preparations for the assembly election in Rajasthan on December 7. He directed the state government officers and state election commission to ensure free and fair election in the state.

Strict action should be taken against candidates exceeding the expenditure limits, transportation of illegal liquor and other such activities that can affect the free and fair election process in the state, Arora, who is on a two-day visit to Rajasthan, said.

He said so far Rs 456.27 lakh in cash, 280.59 litre liquor and 36 illegal vehicles have been seized by authorities.

Polling and counting for the election on 200 seats will be done on December 7 and 11 respectively. Over 4.74 crore people would exercise their franchise through VVPAT machines during the election across the state.
First Published on Oct 20, 2018 08:20 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #Election Commission of India #Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.