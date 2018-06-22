App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 08:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Election Commission registers Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM)

Haasan had in February launched his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (people justice centre) in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), floated by actor Kamal Haasan, was today registered as a political party by the Election Commission and it would receive the registration documents early next week. Sources in the EC said here that the documents filed by Haasan have been processed and the registration granted.

"The party will get the relevant documents early next week. The formal letter was sent today," a senior functionary said.

The party's flag, in white background, has six hands joined together, with shades of red over three hands and the rest in white. A star can be seen in the centre, surrounded by a star-like background in black.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 08:15 pm

tags #India #Kamal Haasan #Politics

