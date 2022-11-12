 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Election Commission prohibits exit, opinion polls for Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat

Moneycontrol News
Nov 12, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST

The polling for the Himachal Pradesh assembly began at 8 am today. Voting in Gujarat will take place in two stages.

Representative image

Election Commission  of India has banned exit and opinion polls for Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat while the Vidhan Sabha elections are being conducted there, according to an ANI report.

Polling for Himachal legislative assembly began at 8 am today. Voting in Gujarat will take place in two stages.

The ECI issued a notification earlier this week prohibiting the publication of exit poll projections via print and electronic media from 8 am on November 12 till 5 pm on December 5.

The ECI also instructed the officers concerned to notify all news bureaus, media houses, and radio and television channels on the advisory, according to ANI's report.

 

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Election Commission of India #Gujarat Assembly polls #Himachal Pradesh Polls #India #Politics
first published: Nov 12, 2022 01:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.