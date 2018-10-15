EC to seek law ministry's directions on limiting poll expenses of parties

Political parties may soon be asked to limit their expenses during election campaigns, as the Election Commission of India (EC) is planning to write to the law ministry seeking directions over the issue, Hindustan Times has reported.

The matter was raised by multiple parties during an all-party meeting held in August.

Representatives of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Left parties urged the poll panel to relook at existing provisions that place no limit on a political party's spend during a poll campaign, the report suggests.

Political parties have complained that lack of a expenditure limit per party disturbs the level playing field, the report adds.

The suggestion was, however, opposed by ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Tamil Nadu's ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

EC is considering the suggestion and will first discuss it at its meeting in the coming week, the report adds.

BSP Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria told the newspaper that his party had proposed the limit to ensure that "bigger parties" do not use "money and muscle to influence elections".

Currently, there is only a limit on the campaign expenditure per candidate. According to the poll panel's rules, a candidate can spend between Rs 50 lakh to 70 lakh while contesting for the Lok Sabha elections and between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 28 lakh for assembly elections, depending on the size of state.