App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 18, 2019 02:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Election Commission issues notice to Sunny Deol for 'violating' poll code

In the notice, it was pointed out that by holding a public meeting during the silent period, Deol has violated the model code of conduct. sunny

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Election Commission has issued a notice to BJP candidate from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

Poll officials took serious note of a public meeting held by Deol in Pathankot on May 17 night, after the silent period came in force.

They also found that a loud speaker was used in the public meeting in which around 200 people were present.

In the notice, it was pointed out that by holding a public meeting during the silent period, Deol has violated the model code of conduct.

Election campaign is completely banned 48 hours before the polling process. Polling in all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held Sunday.

Deol is pitted against Congress's Sunil Jakhar from the Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency.
First Published on May 18, 2019 02:03 pm

tags #Election Commission #India #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Laaxmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar nails his first look as a transgender, poste ...

Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra stuns in a lavender mermaid outfit, husba ...

Grumpy Cat death: Throwback to when she bumped into the legendary Stan ...

Celebrity chef, Vikas Khanna's special is a dishy film called The Last ...

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West confirm new baby's name and share first ...

Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut looked like a dove in a white dress at the ...

Mahesh Babu’s penchant for social dramas to continue with his next a ...

Bharat Zinda song launch: Salman Khan stops Katrina Kaif from calling ...

Deepika Padukone vs Kangana Ranaut: Who is canning Cannes 2019?

Reeling Under Drought, Sri Manjunatheshwara Temple in Dakshin Kannada ...

CRPF Jawan Shoots Self Outside Rabri Devi's Residence

Who'll Get the Delhi Durbar? Watch Out for News18-IPSOS Exit Poll Surv ...

‘It All Ended With a Big Bang': Emotional Fans Bid Farewell to ‘Th ...

Internet is Trying Snapchat's Baby Filter on Indian Celebrities and th ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Kaushik: Tendulkar Specials to Dhoni's Night at W ...

Kerala Muslim Body Serves Iftar to 2,500 People Daily in Dubai

Setco Automotive to supply BS VI-Compliant Clutches To Commercial Vehi ...

Buddha Purnima 2019: Buddha's Birthday Celebrations Around the World

Anand Mahindra takes aim at Pragya Thakur for Godse remarks, says some ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Films sans frontiers: Indian cinema’s shining avatar at NYIFF 2019 c ...

Sheraton Hotels’ new concepts will make you work at the hotel lobby ...

The smart voter: A digitally empowered electorate is making Indian pol ...

Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty gain 1%; Bajaj Finance rallies 13%, Y ...

Constructive on Indian stocks in medium-term; like steel and cement sp ...

CLSA's earnings estimates for FY20 remain unchanged

Brokerages raise TP on Bajaj Finance considering premium valuations, s ...

If Narendra Modi wins full mandate, it will be first time in 48 years ...

Game of Thrones season 8: From a homecoming in Valyria to Westeros' pa ...

Jamaat-e-Islami J&K activists and separatists face prolonged jail, fre ...

Realme C2 review: Battery life is great and the price is competitive, ...

Australians vote in election driven by climate policy; Opposition pose ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Why investors want Narendra Modi back for ano ...

Human/Nature: In photos of trees and crumbling houses, a criticism of ...

At Kolkata's Zakaria Street, food and old world charm make for a vibra ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Inconsistent form of ace shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidam ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.