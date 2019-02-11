Election Commission has been turned into BJP office: Arvind Kejriwal

Hours after the EC asked the Delhi Police to investigate "misleading" calls over electoral rolls of the city on Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the Election Commission has been turned into a BJP office, triggering a blame game between the AAP and the saffron party.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari demanded cancellation of AAP's recognition alleging that its volunteers were calling people telling them that their names have been deleted from the voters' list and the party convener is getting them added again.

Kejriwal tweeted, "Ur ECs shud resign for converting EC into BJP office. Shameful Modi ji has subverted every institution. We will not allow BJP to succeed in its conspiracies(sic)."

He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him not to involve the EC and the police in "wrong, dirty" acts, and said the country is much more significant than any party or individual.

Tiwari accused the AAP of "misleading" people and trying to create "unrest" in the society.

"Serious offence by a political party, who does not respect the constitution of India...recognition of @AamAadmiParty should be cancelled for misleading citizens and trying to create unrest in the society @DelhiPolice must register Multiple FIRs and culprits should be penalised(sic)," he Tweeted.

The Election Commission Sunday asked the Delhi Police to take "necessary action" against people making "misleading" phone calls to people about the city's electoral rolls.

On Saturday, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) had cautioned people about such calls claiming deletion of their names from electoral rolls.

The poll official had made it clear that no one but the electoral registration officer can add or remove names from electoral rolls.

Now, the CEO has asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to investigate the matter to ascertain the correct position.

"...Various written complaints received in this regard are being enclosed herewith. Prima facie, it appears that the matter needs to be thoroughly investigated in order that the factual correctness of the averments made in the aforementioned complaints are ascertained and necessary action under relevant extant laws is taken," the complaint to the police said.

The CEO's statement on Saturday came a day after a BJP delegation met the Chief Election Commissioner and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had been making such phone calls.

The statement from the poll panel drew sharp reaction from Kejriwal, who said the Election Commission "must not be allowed to become agent of a political party".