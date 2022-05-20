English
    Election Commission decides to curtail perks of CEC, ECs

    CEC and ECs draw salary perks and perquisites as per Section 3 of the Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 20, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST
    A file image of Chief Election Commissioner appointee Rajiv Kumar (Image Source: Twitter)

    The Election Commission (EC) has decided to curtail certain perks available to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs). The decision was taken at the first meeting since CEC Rajiv Kumar took charge on May 15.

    The poll panel reviewed the perks and privileges available to the CEC and ECs including the income tax exemptions given to them on sumptuary allowance. CEC and ECs draw salary perks and perquisites as per Section 3 of the Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991.

    READ: Rajiv Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief Election Commissioner of India

    “The commission unanimously decided that CEC and ECs will not take any income tax benefits presently given to them. It was decided to send the proposal to the Central government for appropriate action,” a statement from the Commission said.

    The CEC and ECs are currently entitled to a monthly sumptuary allowance of Rs 34,000. There is no income tax payable by the CEC and ECs on this allowance. The commissioners are also entitled to three leave travel concessions in a year for self, spouse, and dependent members of the family.

    Close

    “CEC and ECs will avail only one LTC in a year in place of three LTCs presently available to them,” the statement said.

    Rajiv Kumar assumed charge as the 25th CEC on May 15, a day after Sushil Chandra relinquished the charge after completing his tenure as the CEC.

    Kumar has been serving as Election Commissioner since September 1, 2020. During his tenure as Election Commissioner, elections have been held for state assemblies of Bihar in 2020, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal amidst COVID concerns in March-April 2021. Under his watch, recent elections took place in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.



    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 20, 2022 04:31 pm
