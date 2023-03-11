 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Election Commission comes up with Vote From Home option for voters above 80 years

PTI
Mar 11, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST

For the first time the ECI is going to provide the facility to those above 80 years of age. Our teams will go there with a form-12D to exercise their franchise, the Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar told reporters here.

The Election Commission on Saturday said it has introduced the facility to Vote-from-Home (VFH) for people above 80 years of age and those with disabilities in the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka.

Though we encourage those above 80 years to come to the polling station, those who cannot can avail this facility, he added.

Secrecy will be maintained and the entire process will be videographed, Kumar explained.