Gujarat elections 2022 | Election Commission appeals for higher voter turnout in second phase

Against the backdrop of the low voting percentage in phase one of the Gujarat assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has appealed to voters of Gujarat to come out in large numbers to vote in the second phase of polls on December 5.

Surat, Rajkot, and Jamnagar have recorded lower than the State average voter turnout of 63.3 percent in the first phase of elections. While voting percentage increased in many constituencies, the average voter turnout figure is dampened by “urban apathy” of these important districts as during the recently concluded election to the Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh, said ECI.

The poll panel said that the urban assembly constituency of Shimla had recorded the lowest at 62.53 percent (less by 13 percentage points) as against the State average of 75.6 percent.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Rajeev Kumar said, “Gujarat cities have shown a similar urban apathy trend during voting on December 1, thus pulling down the percentage of voting in the first phase. In the second phase, people must come out in large numbers to compensate for the low voting in phase one.”

He said that the possibility of surpassing the 2017 voting percentage lies in the increased participation of voters only.

As per ECI, the Gandhidham in Kuchchh district, which has industrial establishments recorded the lowest polling percentage of 47.86 percent, a sharp decline of 6.34 percent from the last election in 2017, recording a new low.

The second lowest voting was in the Karanj constituency of Surat, which is also 5.37 percent lower than its own low of 55.91 percent in 2017. Major cities and urban areas of Gujrat have not only recorded a decline in voting percentage as compared to 2017 elections, but have also voted much less than the State average of 63.3 percent. Kumar further added that there is a conspicuous gap in voting turnout between rural and urban constituencies. The gap in voter turnout is as wide as 34.85 percent if it is compared to the rural constituency of Dediapada in Narmada district which has recorded 82.71 percent, and the urban assembly constituency of Gandhidham in Kuchchh district which has witnessed 47.86 percent voter turnout.

Moneycontrol News

