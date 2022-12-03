 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Gujarat elections 2022 | Election Commission appeals for higher voter turnout in second phase

Moneycontrol News
Dec 03, 2022 / 06:12 PM IST

Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar said, “Gujarat cities have shown a similar urban apathy trend during voting on December 1, thus pulling down the percentage of voting in first phase. In second phase, people must come out in large numbers to compensate the low voting in phase one.”

As per ECI, the Gandhidham in Kuchchh district, which has industrial establishments recorded the lowest polling percentage of 47.86 percent.

Against the backdrop of the low voting percentage in phase one of the Gujarat assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has appealed to voters of Gujarat to come out in large numbers to vote in the second phase of polls on December 5.

Surat, Rajkot, and Jamnagar have recorded lower than the State average voter turnout of 63.3 percent in the first phase of elections.  While voting percentage increased in many constituencies, the average voter turnout figure is dampened by “urban apathy” of these important districts as during the recently concluded election to the Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh, said ECI.

The poll panel said that the urban assembly constituency of Shimla had recorded the lowest at 62.53 percent (less by 13 percentage points) as against the State average of 75.6 percent.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Rajeev Kumar said, “Gujarat cities have shown a similar urban apathy trend during voting on December 1, thus pulling down the percentage of voting in the first phase. In the second phase, people must come out in large numbers to compensate for the low voting in phase one.”

He said that the possibility of surpassing the 2017 voting percentage lies in the increased participation of voters only.

As per ECI, the Gandhidham in Kuchchh district, which has industrial establishments recorded the lowest polling percentage of 47.86 percent, a sharp decline of 6.34 percent from the last election in 2017, recording a new low.