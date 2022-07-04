 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Eknath Shinde wins floor test in Maharashtra Assembly

Moneycontrol News
Jul 04, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST

In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it.

Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday won the floor test in the State Assembly. In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it.

Speaker Rahul Narvekar announced that the trust vote has been carried by a majority vote. After the death of a Shiv Sena MLA recently, the current strength of the Assembly is reduced to 287, thus the majority mark is 144.

Shinde was sworn in as CM on June 30, a day after Uddhav Thackeray quit the post. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the deputy CM.

(With PTI inputs)

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #BJP #Eknath Shinde #India #Politics #Shiv Sena
first published: Jul 4, 2022 11:58 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.