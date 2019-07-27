App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2019 10:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Efforts on to make India tuberculosis-free by 2025: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Addressing a workshop at a medical college here, the Union minister of state for parliamentary affairs said the prime minister has asked all MPs to ensure proper execution of projects for eradication of tuberculosis.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had fixed a target of making the country tuberculosis-free by 2025 and experts are working hard on this agenda.

"The prime minister has fixed the target to free India from tuberculosis by 2025. A detailed plan has been worked out and efforts to eradicate the disease are on," he told reporters.

Meghwal said the government is providing funds to eradicate tuberculosis and efforts will also be made to encourage donors and companies to contribute in the action plan.
First Published on Jul 27, 2019 10:00 pm

