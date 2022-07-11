ED summons Sonia Gandhi on July 21 for questioning in National Herald case

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (File image: PTI)

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi on July 21 for questioning in connection to the National Herald case, reports said on July 11.

Gandhi was earlier summoned on June 8, but was unable to appear before the investigators as she was hospitalised after contracting the coronavirus infection.

Another summon was issued to her for June 23, but Gandhi had sought its deferment as she was still recovering from COVID-19.

Her son and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was also summoned by the ED last month. He spent a total of about 54 hours at the agency's office over five sittings, between June 16 and June 22, with the investigators questioning him over multiple sessions and recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in Young Indian, promoted by the Congress, that owns the National Herald newspaper.

The questioning of the Gandhis is part of the ED's investigation to understand the share-holding pattern, financial transactions and role of the promoters of Young Indian and Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), the entity which runs the publication, the agency officials had said.

The ED recently registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court in New Delhi took cognisance of an Income-Tax department probe against Young Indian on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and shareholders of Young Indian.

Swamy had accused Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds, with Young Indian allegedly paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that AJL owed to the Congress.

In February last year, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Gandhis for their response on Swamy's plea, seeking to lead evidence in the matter before the trial court.

The Gandhis had secured separate bails from the court in 2015 after they furnished personal bonds of Rs 50,000 and one surety.

They, however, had contended in the high court that Swamy's plea was "misconceived and premature".

The other accused in the case filed by Swamy are the Gandhis' close aides Suman Dubey and technocrat Sam Pitroda.

The Congress has refuted the allegations made against the party top brass. Putting across its version, the party has said AJL, which was established in 1937, faced huge debts and the Congress, from 2002 to 2011, gave Rs 90 crore to the National Herald newspaper to pay the salaries of the journalists and staffers who worked there.

(With PTI inputs)