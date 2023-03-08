ED summons BRS legislator K Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam probe

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned K Kavitha, a Member of the Legislative Council from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, according to a PTI report.

Kavitha has been called for questioning on March 9 before the federal agency in Delhi. The report mentioned that Kavitha has been called so that she can be confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai. He is an alleged frontman of the 'south group', who was arrested by the ED on Monday.

Also Read: Excise policy case: Delhi court sends bizman Pillai to ED custody, Dhall to jail

Earlier this week, the ED said that Pillai "represented the south group", which is an alleged liquor cartel linked to Kavitha and others.

Moneycontrol News