you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 05:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

ED quizzes suspended TMC leader Kunal Ghosh in Saradha case

The Saradha group owned the dailies 'Bengal Post' and 'Sakalbela', which had ceased publication after the scam broke out in April 2013.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has been probing the money laundering aspect of the multi-crore Saradha ponzi scheme, on July 17 interrogated suspended TMC leader Kunal Ghosh for the second time.

Ghosh, who visited the agency's office here at CGO Complex, was questioned for nearly two hours.

ED sources told PTI that Ghosh, a former Trinamool Congress MP, had allegedly received funds from the Saradha group to head its media unit.

"We are probing the flow of funds which Ghosh had allegedly received from the Saradha group and also the money laundering angle," the sources said.

Ghosh was earlier interrogated by the agency in connection with the case in October 2013.

The Saradha group owned the dailies 'Bengal Post' and 'Sakalbela', which had ceased publication after the scam broke out in April 2013.

Ghosh was initially arrested by a special investigation team of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate in November 2013 in connection with the case and later, the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) took over the investigation on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Ghosh was granted an interim bail in 2016.

TMC's sitting MP Satabdi Roy, two businessmen Sajjan Agarwal and Sandhir Agarwal, East Bengal Football Club official Debabrata Sarkar and Arindam Das, a close aide of Saradha scam mastermind Sudipta Sen had also been summoned by the ED.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 05:42 pm

