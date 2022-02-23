English
    ED questions Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case

    The ED's move comes after registration of a new case and raids conducted by it on February 15 in Mumbai in connection with the operations of the underworld, linked alleged illegal property deals and hawala transactions.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 23, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST
    Continuing his tirade against the leader of the opposition, Nawab Malik in a press conference said there are more bombs to be dropped in coming days and he will spill the beans on this issue against the BJP. (Image: ANI)

    The ED on Wednesday questioned Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of the Mumbai underworld, officials said.

    The NCP leader arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here and the agency is recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they added.

    The ED's move comes after registration of a new case and raids conducted by it on February 15 in Mumbai in connection with the operations of the underworld, linked alleged illegal property deals and hawala transactions.

    The searches were conducted at 10 locations, including premises linked to 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind and fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar, brother Iqbal Kaskar and Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, brother-in-law of gangster Chhota Shakeel.

    Kaskar, who was already in jail, has been arrested by the agency last week. It also questioned Parkar's son.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #ED #India #Nawab Malik #NCB #NCP #Politics
    first published: Feb 23, 2022 09:45 am

