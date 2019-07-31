App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 03:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

ED questions Farooq Abdullah in J&K Cricket Association money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed the money laundering case after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The ED on July 31 questioned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged financial irregularities in the state's cricket association, officials said.

They said Abdullah appeared before the central agency at its Chandigarh office and his statement was being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 03:07 pm

tags #CBI #ED #India #PMLA #Politics

