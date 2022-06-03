ED issues fresh summons to Rahul Gandhi for June 13 in National Herald case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. The probe agency wants the Congress leader to appear before it on June 13, according to the sources.

Earlier, the ED had summoned Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for questioning in the case on June 8. Rahul Gandhi, however, sought another date, the sources said. Sonia Gandhi, who contracted COVID-19, has said she was determined to appear before the investigating agency on June 8.

The probe agency will record the two Congress leaders’ statements under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.

The National Herald case pertains to the alleged misappropriation of assets of over Rs 2,000 crore in an equity transaction.

ED had also questioned former Union minister Pawan Bansal, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in April in connection with case.

This case dates back to 2012, when a complaint was filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy in a trial court alleging financial irregularities by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others during the acquisition of Associated Journals (AJL) — publisher of the National Herald newspaper — by the Gandhi family-owned Young Indian (YIL) in 2010.