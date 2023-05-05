English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    ED, CBI won't help BJP get votes: Mamata Banerjee

    Addressing a government programme in Samsherganj in Murshidabad district, the Trinamool Congress supremo called upon all opposition parties in the country to unite and fight the BJP together in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    PTI
    May 05, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST
    ED, CBI won't help BJP get votes: Mamata Banerjee

    ED, CBI won't help BJP get votes: Mamata Banerjee

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday took potshots at the BJP, saying that central agencies such as CBI and ED will not help the saffron party get votes in next year's general elections.

    Addressing a government programme in Samsherganj in Murshidabad district, the Trinamool Congress supremo called upon all opposition parties in the country to unite and fight the BJP together in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    She alleged that despite several requests to the BJP-led Union government, the state administration has not received any help in arresting Ganga erosion, which is a major issue in Murshidabad and Malda districts.

    Banerjee handed over 'pattas' (land deeds) to those who lost their lands to river erosion in the area.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #CBI #ED #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics
    first published: May 5, 2023 12:22 pm