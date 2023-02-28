ED, CBI, IT dept have become instruments of political vendetta under Modi govt: Congress's Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on Monday alleged that institutions like the ED, the CBI and the Income Tax Department have become instruments of "political vendetta" under the Narendra Modi government and opposition leaders are selectively targeted to destroy their reputation.

The assertion came on a day a special court sent Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to five-day CBI remand after the agency sought his custody for effective interrogation to unravel the alleged scam in the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

CBI arrested Sisodia on Sunday after around eight hours of questioning.

Without naming anyone or any particular case, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet, "The Congress has always held the belief that institutions like ED, CBI and Income Tax Department have become instruments of political vendetta and harassment under Modi Sarkar."

"These institutions have lost all professionalism. Opposition leaders are selectively targeted to destroy their reputation," Ramesh said. On Sunday, Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary said Sisodia's arrest by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case is a welcome step. He had claimed that the AAP "used power to accumulate wealth".

PTI