English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    ED begins process of freezing bank accounts of Partha's associate

    Kolkata, Jul 30 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has begun the process of freezing at least three bank accounts of suspended TMC leader Parth..

    PTI
    July 30, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST
    Partha Chatterjee

    Partha Chatterjee

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has begun the process of freezing at least three bank accounts of suspended TMC leader Partha Chatterjee’s associate Arpita Mukherjee, where they have found at least Rs 2 crore, a senior official of the agency said on Saturday.

    Bank accounts belonging to several ”shell companies” of Mukherjee are also under ED scanner, he said.

    ”The process of freezing Mukherjee’s three bank accounts has started. A total of around Rs 2 crore has been found in these accounts. We suspect these accounts were used to carry out several transactions and further probe is underway,” the official said.

    He said a decision on freezing the bank accounts of the ”shell companies” is yet to be taken, while refusing to divulge the amount in those accounts.

    He said a decision on freezing the bank accounts of the ”shell companies” is yet to be taken, while refusing to divulge the amount in those accounts. ”We have sought the details of these bank accounts from authorities concerned. After going through the accounts, we will decide our next course of action,” he said.

    Close

    Related stories

    The ED sleuth said the agency will continue grilling Mukherjee to know whether she has any more bank accounts.

    Chatterjee’s bank accounts are also being checked, sources said. Interrogation of both Mukherjee and Chatterjee is underway since morning, they said. Interrogation of both Mukherjee and Chatterjee is underway since morning, they said.

    Both Chatterjee, who has been stripped of his ministerial and party duties, and Mukherjee, from whose two flats ED has seized Rs 50 crore in cash besides jewellery and foreign currency, will be in the custody of the central agency till August 3.

    The duo was arrested on July 23 for their alleged involvement in the school jobs scam, where genuine candidates were allegedly sidestepped with names that did not appear on the merit list.

    ED is probing the money laundering aspect of the scam. The duo was arrested on July 23 for their alleged involvement in the school jobs scam, where genuine candidates were allegedly sidestepped with names that did not appear on the merit list.

    When taken to ESI Hospital in Joka area in south Kolkata on Friday, Chatterjee alleged he was a ”victim of conspiracy”, but TMC has asserted that he was ”solely responsible for his fate”.
    PTI
    Tags: #Partha Chatterjee #WBSSC scam
    first published: Jul 30, 2022 03:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.