    ED arrests Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's political aide on money laundering charges

    They said Mishra was arrested under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and claimed that he was "evasive in his replies” during questioning.

    PTI
    July 19, 2022 / 09:10 PM IST
    The cricket matches were held in March, in which Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had also participated. (File image)

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested Pankaj Mishra, a political aide of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in connection with a money laundering investigation being conducted against him and others, officials said.

    Mishra is expected to be presented before a Ranchi court on Wednesday where the ED will seek his custody.

    The federal probe agency had raided his premises and those linked to him last week in the state. After the raids, the ED had frozen deposits of Rs 11.88 crore lying in 37 bank accounts belonging to Mishra and Dahoo Yadav, a person linked to him.

    Apart from this, Rs 5.34 crore "unaccounted” cash was also seized by the agency, which claimed that these monies were linked to "illegal mining” in the state.
    Tags: #ED #Hemant Soren #Pankaj Mishra
    first published: Jul 19, 2022 09:10 pm
