App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 08:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

EC's ban order taken under pressure: Mayawati

Terming the ban a "sudden unprecedented order based on wrong facts", she asserted that the poor and deprived sections of the society will not forget it as she was being deprived of her right to appeal to uproot the BJP from power.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Slapped with a 48-hour ban on campaigning by the EC for her "provocative" communal remarks, BSP supremo Mayawati alleged the decision appears to have been "taken under pressure" and it will be remembered as a "black day".

Terming the ban a "sudden unprecedented order based on wrong facts", she asserted that the poor and deprived sections of the society will not forget it as she was being deprived of her right to appeal to uproot the BJP from power.

The EC on Monday imposed a nation-wide ban on Mayawati, among other leaders, for their "provocative" communal remarks, which it said had the "propensity to polarise the elections".

The action follows her speech in Deoband last week where she appealed to Muslim voters to not vote for Congress to avoid division in the anti-BJP votes.

related news

"All citizens have the rights to move about and put forth their point of view. But here, the Election Commission has suddenly given an order which has cruelly deprived me of my rights on the basis of wrong facts.

"This order will be remembered in the history of Election Commission as a black day," Mayawati told reporters here while claiming that the "hurried" decision seems to have been taken under pressure.

"The intention behind this order is clear that as BSP chief I am not able to make an appeal to the people to uproot the BJP from power...The EC knows that campaigning for the second phase ends Tuesday evening and the Agra joint rally was scheduled. Now, I will not be able to make an appeal to the voters of Agra, Mathura and Fatehpur.

"Would such a sudden order, in a democratic set up like India, not be called murder of democracy," she posed.

The BSP chief said that she had complete faith in her followers and supporters who would understand the intention behind the order and will cast their votes fearlessly in favour of the alliance.

As for the ban on Adityanath, she said it will have no impact on the BJP as he is not party president.

Mayawati also alleged that Election Commission has "closed its eyes and ears" on speeches by BJP president Amit Shah Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other saffron party leaders.

"Shah and Modi have been given an open hand to spread hatred among different communities and play with the security of the country," the BSP president said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks asking first-time voters to dedicate their vote to those who carried out the Balakot air strike are under examination of the poll panel.

About the rally in Agra scheduled Tuesday, Mayawati said senior BSP leaders will go there with her message.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 08:27 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Mayawati #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Notre Dame Fire: When writer Victor Hugo used the cathedral as a backd ...

Notre Dame fire: French billionaire pledges 100 million euros to resto ...

Vivek Oberoi seeks 'forgiveness' from Salman Khan After one and a half ...

Exclusive: How Kalank killed an Avengers movie marathon for fans

Ranveer Singh’s 83 ropes in Malcolm Marshall’s son to play his fat ...

Exclusive: After Badlapur, Sriram Raghavan to reunite with Nawazuddin ...

Rahul Dravid, Karnataka's Election Commission poster boy fails to vote

Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man, Katrina Kaif as Black Widow: Bollywood act ...

World Cup 2019 India Squad: Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu out, Dinesh Ka ...

Election 2019 LIVE: Rahul in Kerala, PM Modi Picks Odisha on Last Day ...

IPL 2019 | Look Back at The Last Five KXIP vs RR Encounters

Amid Disenchantment With TMC, BJP Emerges a Third Front as Bengal's Le ...

Armed Men Kill 22-year-old in Front of Father After Robbing Him of Rs ...

Mamata’s ‘Divide and Rule’ and Gorkhaland Promise: Fate of Darje ...

It's Advantage BJP in Old Mysore as Congress, JDS Battle Vote Transfer ...

PHOTOS: Massive Fire at Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral

Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral Fire: YouTube's Algorithms Struggled to ...

Madhuri Dixit: My Priority is Not to Prove Anything to the World, It i ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: EC imposes campaign ban on Yogi Adiyanath, Mayaw ...

There is no 'Make in India' yet

Exports grow 11% in March; trade deficit narrows

Fresh round of talks between AAP and Congress on Wednesday

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty opens above 11,700, near record high, Sen ...

Top brokerage calls for April 16: Macquarie 'neutral' on Dr Reddy's La ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 16

Top stocks to watch out for on April 16: Jet Airways, Wipro, Indiabull ...

Abysmal women's representation in Lok Sabha election proof of failure ...

Sonakshi Sinha on why her character stands out in Kalank, and reunion ...

Lok Sabha elections: While Centre publicises 'Make in India', Ambala's ...

Jet Airways crisis: International operations to remain grounded till 1 ...

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg announces candidacy for US president, ...

Formula 1 2019: Mercedes' record-equalling dominance, Ferrari's flawed ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Fashioning the dancing body: Tracing the evolution of the Bharatanatya ...

WhatsApp may soon let you block chat screenshots, roll out new doodle ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.