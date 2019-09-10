App
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2019 10:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Economy falling into deep abyss of recession: Priyanka Gandhi

"The economy is falling into a deep abyss of recession. The sword is hanging on the livelihood of lakhs of Indians," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hitting out at the Modi government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said the economy is falling into a "deep abyss" of recession and asked when will the dispensation "open its eyes". Her remarks comes amid opposition's criticism of the government after growth in the last quarter slipped to 5 percent.

The decline in the auto sector and the truck sector is a sign of negative growth in production-transportation and the declining confidence of the market, she said.

When will the government open its eyes, the Congress general secretary asked.

First Published on Sep 10, 2019 10:35 am

tags #Economy #India #Politics

