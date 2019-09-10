Economy falling into deep abyss of recession: Priyanka Gandhi

Hitting out at the Modi government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said the economy is falling into a "deep abyss" of recession and asked when will the dispensation "open its eyes". Her remarks comes amid opposition's criticism of the government after growth in the last quarter slipped to 5 percent.



अर्थव्यवस्था मंदी की गहरी खाई में गिरती ही जा रही है। लाखों हिंदुस्तानियों की आजीविका पर तलवार लटक रही है। ऑटो सेक्टर और ट्रक सेक्टर में गिरावट प्रोडक्शन-ट्रांसपोर्टेशन में निगेटिव ग्रोथ और बाजार के टूटते भरोसे का चिन्ह है। Close https://t.co/9zaGPJxslu

"The economy is falling into a deep abyss of recession. The sword is hanging on the livelihood of lakhs of Indians," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The decline in the auto sector and the truck sector is a sign of negative growth in production-transportation and the declining confidence of the market, she said.