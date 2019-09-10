Economy falling into deep abyss of recession: Priyanka Gandhi

"The economy is falling into a deep abyss of recession. The sword is hanging on the livelihood of lakhs of Indians," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
Hitting out at the Modi government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said the economy is falling into a "deep abyss" of recession and asked when will the dispensation "open its eyes". Her remarks comes amid opposition's criticism of the government after growth in the last quarter slipped to 5 percent."The economy is falling into a deep abyss of recession. The sword is hanging on the livelihood of lakhs of Indians," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
अर्थव्यवस्था मंदी की गहरी खाई में गिरती ही जा रही है। लाखों हिंदुस्तानियों की आजीविका पर तलवार लटक रही है।
ऑटो सेक्टर और ट्रक सेक्टर में गिरावट प्रोडक्शन-ट्रांसपोर्टेशन में निगेटिव ग्रोथ और बाजार के टूटते भरोसे का चिन्ह है।सरकार कब अपनी आँखें खोलेगी? https://t.co/9zaGPJxslu
— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 10, 2019
The decline in the auto sector and the truck sector is a sign of negative growth in production-transportation and the declining confidence of the market, she said.When will the government open its eyes, the Congress general secretary asked.