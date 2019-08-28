Economic condition 'not good': Supriya Sule on govt taking RBI reserves

Senior NCP leader Supriya Sule has said the RBI's decision to allow cash transfer from its reserves to the government indicates the country's economic condition is "not good".

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday approved the transfer of record Rs 1.76 lakh crore dividend and surplus reserves to the government, boosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led regime's prospect to stimulate the slowing economy without widening fiscal deficit.

Hitting out at the government over it, Sule on Tuesday said, "This shows the country's economy is not good. Various industrial units have shut down and unemployment is growing."

The Lok Sabha member from Baramati was speaking to reporters in Maharashtra's Nashik district during her 'Sanvad' (dialogue) campaign to reach out to the public ahead of the state Assembly elections, due in September-October.

Sule alleged that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis was "not serious" about various issues plaguing the state.

Fadnavis should meet the Union finance minister to solve various problems being faced by the state, she said.

On speculations that senior NCP leader and former state deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal may join the Shiv Sena, Sule said he himself organised her campaign in Nashik.