AAP delegation meets ECI after Surat East candidate withdraws nomination

A view of Election Commission of India office in New Delhi. (File Image: PTI)

The Election Commission of India said it has met a four-member AAP delegation led by Manish Sisodia.

“Their representation received about alleged coercion of candidate from Surat East for withdrawing his candidature and taken to an undisclosed location. Representation has been sent to CEO Gujarat to enquire and take action as warranted,” the ECI said.

A group of AAP members and supporters, reportedly led by Manish Sisodia, gathered at ECI main gate from 12.00 pm onwards and started raising slogans.

"This is unfortunate, as AAP, a registered and recognised political party unexpectedly chose to deliberately create an incident, when no protest was warranted," said the ECI.

No advance intimation for the gathering was given to the ECI or local administration.

The AAP's request for meeting was examined and given the ‘urgency’ mentioned, time for a meeting with ECI was conveyed for 4.30 pm. However, no details was provided by AAP.

Despite the above meeting being fixed, the slogan shouts and blocking main gate of ECI continued.

At 3.20 pm a further mail was sent by ECI requesting for the details and, requesting that they cease the protests.