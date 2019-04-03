App
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 08:23 AM IST

EC writes to President over Rajasthan governor's comments supporting return of Narendra Modi as PM

The poll panel had on Monday concluded that Singh's remarks supporting the return of Narendra Modi as prime minister are violative of the model code and is learnt to have written to President Kovind flagging the issue.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Election Commission is learnt to have written to President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday pointing to the violation of model code of conduct by Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh by making political comments.

The poll panel had on Monday concluded that Singh's remarks supporting the return of Narendra Modi as prime minister are violative of the model code and is learnt to have written to President Kovind flagging the issue.

Sources in the know said, since Singh holds a constitutional post, the Election Commission wrote to President.

Reasons why the Election Commission felt that his remarks were against the spirit of the poll code have been given, they said.

Election Commission had examined the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister's remarks in the light of model code violation as holding a constitutional post makes him 'apolitical'.

Addressing BJP workers at his Aligarh residence on March 23, Singh reportedly said, "All of us are BJP workers and we want the party to win. We want Modiji to become the prime minister. It is necessary that Modiji becomes the prime minister again".

Singh made these remarks to placate some agitated BJP members who had gathered outside his house over ticket distribution.

In the 1990s, the Election Commission had expressed displeasure over Himachal Pradesh governor Gulsher Ahmed campaigning for his son during the elections. He had later quit.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 08:12 am

tags #EC #General Elections 2019 #India #Kalyan Singh #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

