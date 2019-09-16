EC will take up 'national party' status of NCP, CPI, TMC after state polls: Report

Election Commission of India formed: The autonomous authority, Election Commission of India (ECI), whose duty is to administer electoral process in the country was formed on January 25, 1950. The body conducts elections for the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, State Legislative Assemblies, State Legislative Councils, etc. Sunil Arora has been serving as the 23rd Chief Election Commissioner of India since December 2, 2002.

The Election Commission (EC) has put a status quo on the issue of withdrawing 'national party' status for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) until the forthcoming Assembly elections are over.

Election dates for Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana are likely to be announced soon.

According to a report by the Times of India, the commission, which heard the three parties last week on why their status as national parties should not be withdrawn based on their performance in the Lok Sabha elections, will take up the matter again post the state polls.

"While EC granted a personal hearing to representatives of the three parties, there are some loose ends, requiring further hearing. The date for the same has not been decided," a commission functionary told the newspaper. Another official said that any further hearing on the matter will take place only after the Assembly elections.

This effectively means that parties like the NCP and CPI can contest the forthcoming polls as national parties. A national party status means, among other things, that the party can have a pan-India symbol.

NCP can also now field 40 star campaigners during the Maharashtra polls. The expenditure incurred by the campaigners is borne by the party and is not included in the election expenditure of the candidate, according to the report.

Sources told the newspaper that post the Lok Sabha polls, TMC does not fulfil the criteria for state recognition in Arunachal Pradesh. It, however, had retained that status in West Bengal, Tripura and Manipur, according to the report. CPI, meanwhile, is recognised as a 'state party' only in the state of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Manipur, even though a national party needs to be recognised as a 'state party' in four states.

A political party is given national recognition on three criteria. These criteria include: winning 2 percent of seats in the Lok Sabha from at least three different states in the latest general elections; polling 6 percent of the total valid votes during a Lok Sabha or Assembly election in at least four states and winning four Parliamentary seats and being recognised as a 'state party' in at least four states.