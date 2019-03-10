App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 10, 2019 11:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

EC to announce Lok Sabha poll schedule at 5 pm today

As soon as the elections are announced, the model code of conduct will come into force.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The Election Commission of India (EC) is set to announce on March 10, schedule for the high-voltage Lok Sabha elections, which is likely to be spread over seven to eight phases in April-May.

The poll panel will be holding a press conference at 5 pm at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 3.

As soon as the elections, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his bid to return to power amid hectic parleys by several political parties to put a united fight against the ruling BJP, are announced, the model code of conduct will come into force.

related news

Amongst other things, the code bars the government from announcing policy decisions.

Notification for the first phase could be issued by the end of March for voting some time in early April, sources suggested.

There is a strong possibility that the EC may go by the precedent and hold assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh along with the Lok Sabha polls.

Since the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has been dissolved, the EC is bound to hold fresh polls there as well within a six-month period, which will end in May.

While there is a view that the J-K assembly elections can be held along with the Lok Sabha polls, a lot depends on the complex security situation in the state given the heightened tension along the India-Pakistan border.

The Centre and the state administration, being managed by the Centre-appointed Governor, are against holding the two elections together.

However, all political parties in the state favoured simultaneous polls during a meeting with the Election Commission earlier this week.

The J-K assembly's six-year term was to end on March 16, 2021, but it got dissolved after a ruling coalition between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fell apart.

The other state assemblies and Lok Sabha have five-year terms.

The required electronic voting machines and paper trail machines are in place to be deployed in nearly 10 lakh poling stations across 543 Lok Sabha constituencies.

There is a high probability of the elections being spread across seven to eight phases this time.

In 2014, the EC had announced the election schedule on March 5 and the nine-phase electoral exercise was spread across April and May.

While the first phase polling was on April 7, the last phase was on May 12.
First Published on Mar 10, 2019 11:00 am

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

No Glass Ceilings in Space: NASA's First All-Female Spacewalk is Final ...

These Teeny-Tiny Jacquemus Bags at Paris Fashion Week are Huge on Meme ...

Mandhana Rises to No.3, Rodrigues Falls in ICC Rankings

Avengers Endgame: Captain America to Iron Man, Official Look of the Su ...

In Pics: Iconic Barbie Doll Celebrates 60 years of Evolution

Sabarimala Temple to Open for Annual 10-day Festival Tomorrow

Pradhan: After England Debacle India Women Need Foresight, Planning & ...

The Kapil Sharma Show Hosted 1983 World Cup Winning Team and Twitter C ...

Enough is Enough, We Cannot Keep Suffering Till Eternity, Says PM in A ...

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

MSMEs created 14% more jobs in last years, claims CII survey

US economy creates paltry 20,000 jobs in February

UP, Bihar continue to be down in the dumps in HDI, says report

Subhash Chandra Garg designated as Finance Secretary

Wall Street falls at open after weak jobs data, growth concerns

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Rising demand for hooch during elections, used to influence voters, in ...

Ethiopian Airlines flight with 149 on board crashes en route to Nairob ...

Nitin Gadkari asserts he does not have prime ministerial ambitions, sa ...

Shraddha Srinath on her Bollywood debut in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan ...

ArcelorMittal's takeover bid for debt-ridden Essar Steel approved by N ...

Qualcomm seeks $31 million in damages from Apple for violating intelle ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

The Stories in My Life: Raja Rao's timeless tale of a juggler and a se ...

Premier League: Manchester United, having rediscovered their character ...

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez finally exchange rings!

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Mohali: Rohit Sharm ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding: The lovely couple become man and w ...

Arya and Sayyeshaa wedding: The happy couple is all smiles for the cam ...

Band, Baaja, Global Baraat and the Great Traditional Indian Wedding...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: All you need to know about the gra ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, A ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: Now showing, Shah Rukh Khan and ot ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, M ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.