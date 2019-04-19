App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 08:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

EC seeks report from WB poll officer on alleged biopic of Mamata Banerjee

The BJP had approached the poll panel seeking a ban on the release of the movie till the election process is over.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Election Commission has sought a report from the West Bengal chief electoral officer on an alleged biopic on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The biopic titled ''Baghini'' is slated to release on May 3.

The BJP had approached the poll panel seeking a ban on the release of the movie till the election process is over.

The BJP has also asked the poll body to review the alleged biopic on the Trinamool Congress supremo.

The last of the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election will be held on May 19 and counting will be done on May 23.
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 08:33 am

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Mamata Banerjee #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Arshad Warsi turns 51 today and this is what his wife Maria Goretii ha ...

Ajay Devgn issues statement defending Alok Nath's presence in De De Py ...

Sri Reddy lauds Telangana CM KCR for his steps against the casting cou ...

Exclusive: Rishi Kapoor aims to be back soon; will this mean Ranbir Ka ...

Urmila Matondkar takes a jibe at PM Modi, asks for not a biopic but a ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: An all round performance from Mumbai Indians sees ...

Shah Rukh Khan wants to make sand castles with Anupam Kher!

Neena Gupta opens up on Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena's divorce: It w ...

BJP MP Narasimha Rao escapes a shoe by inches during his press confere ...

2020 Mini Clubman Unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2019

Immersive Journalism: Pakistani Reporter Stands in Middle of River, Ge ...

Bran Stark of 'Game of Thrones' Finally Reveals Why He Can't Stop Star ...

Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Result 2019: TN HSC 12th Scores to be Declared at 9: ...

TN HSE+2 Result 2019 to be Announced Shortly: List of Websites to Chec ...

Amazon and Google Are Finally Rediscovering Their Friendship, And it i ...

IPL 2019 | Reduce Break Between Innings to Maintain 'Good Habits': de ...

Tamil Nadu Board TN HSE +2 Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Class 12 Scores ...

SC Orders Delhi Day-care Centre to Pay Rs 2.5 Lakh Compensation to Chi ...

No Pakistan soldier or citizen died in Balakot air strike, says Sushma ...

India to surpass UK as second-most targeted country for payment card ...

The global business lens on the Lok Sabha elections — what’s at st ...

Mueller report reveals Trump's effort to obstruct Russian inquiry

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

Jet Airways high risk high return stock, says market expert SP Tulsian

Indian markets closed today on account of Good Friday

Foundation for a stronger economy has been laid for next govt, says En ...

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

Assam records over 75% polling till 7 pm in five seats; Nowgang sees h ...

Alia Bhatt talks about working with Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ranve ...

Government to allocate 440 vacant cash-strapped Jet Airways slots on i ...

In Haryana's rice bowl, taxes and unfriendly state policies blamed for ...

Robert Mueller report reveals Donald Trump wanted to fire special coun ...

Europa League: Arsenal, Chelsea join Eintracht Frankfurt, Valencia in ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

Paul Zacharia on A Secret History of Compassion, his relationship with ...

WhatsApp to soon replace current stickers in doodle drawer with offici ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.