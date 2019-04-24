App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 08:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

EC seeks report from Gujarat poll authorities on Modi roadshow

Briefing reporters on the phase three of Lok Sabha elections, which concluded Tuesday, senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha said, a report has been sought in this regard from the chief electoral officer of Gujarat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Election Commission has sought a report from the chief electoral officer of Gujarat on a 'roadshow' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad which the Congress alleged violated electoral law.

Briefing reporters on the phase three of Lok Sabha elections, which concluded Tuesday, senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha said, a report has been sought in this regard from the chief electoral officer of Gujarat.

Sources later pointed out that poll authorities in Gujarat have indicated that prima facie, the PM has not violated the model code. But there was no official word on this from the EC.

Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act states that, "No person shall — convene, hold, attend, join or address any public meeting or procession in connection with an election ... in any polling area during the period of forty-eight hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll for any election in that polling area."

Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar, responding to a question on BJP chief Amit Shah's reported remarks on 'Modi ji ki vayu sena' made in West Bengal on Monday, said, "details have to be collected which will come in a day or two."

The Congress moved the EC alleging that Modi took out a "roadshow" after casting his vote and made political remarks in violation of the model code of conduct, and demanded that a campaign ban of 2-3 days be imposed on him for being an "uncaring offender".

After casting his vote in Ahmedabad, Modi walked some distance from the polling booth and interacted briefly with mediapersons.

Respnding to a volley of questions on 'delay' on part of the Commission in finalising its response on the prime minister's remarks in Latur, Maharashtra on April 9 urging young voters to cast ballot in the name of heroes of Balakot air strike, Chandra Bhushan Kumar said, before taking a decision, EC looks into the issue in its "entirety".

Initially, he said, the district authorities had sent only the relevant paragraph of the PM's speech. "The officials there are good in English and Marathi. But Hindi is an issue. When we demanded, a certified transcript was sent to us on April 16. The matter is (now) under examination," he said.

Asked why in some cases the EC has taken decisions immediately and why was it delaying other matters, another deputy EC Sandeep Saxena said, the EC takes decision after looking into various aspects such as model code , legal angle.

Kumar said, every speech is different and is to be considered in different context.

"It is not that the work has stopped," he said, adding that poll officials are also busy with preparing for polls and holding them smoothly.

"As and when a decision s taken, it will be known to you," he said.

Responding to a question on complaint against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his 'chowkidar chor hai' jibe against Modi, he said transcripts of his two media interactions/interviews have been obtained and it is under the consideration of the Commission.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 08:30 am

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi full interview: PM gets candid about famil ...

Exclusive: THIS is where Varun Dhawan is bringing in his 32nd birthday

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: PM takes a dig at Twinkle Khann ...

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella are soon to be parents; list of celebs who ...

Rishabh Pant is back to being a babysitter and this time, for Shikhar ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Priya Dutt’s gesture for brother Sanjay Du ...

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Reminiscing the Master Blaster's firs ...

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades pregnant with the coup ...

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel to Alia Bhatt: You have milked ...

I’m in a Hole and I Don’t Know How to Get Out: Alexander Zverev Sh ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Biggest Threat' Stoinis Keen to Take IPL Form to ...

US, Afghan Forces Killed More Civilians Than Insurgents, Says UN

Marsquake: NASA's InSight Lander Detects First Seismic Event on the Re ...

Premier League: Christian Eriksen’s Late Strike Keeps Tottenham on C ...

'Way She Targets Me...': Modi Stumps Akshay Kumar With Wife Twinkle's ...

Brave Mom Saves 18-Month-Old Son by Fighting Leopard off with Bare Han ...

Not Ranveer Singh But Randeep Hooda Was the First Choice to Play Kapil ...

Skoda Introduces ‘EasyBuy’ Program for the Superb in India

More detentions as death toll in Sri Lanka attacks rises to 359

Iran threatens to block Strait of Hormuz: How it could impact global o ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

Top US officials to hold trade talks next week in Beijing

US sanctions on Iran to take toll on Indian economy, says report

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty around 11,600; ACC sl ...

Stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Th ...

Top brokerage calls for April 24: CLSA, Deutsche Bank maintain 'buy' o ...

Bitcoin jumps to a six-month high as 2019 rally grows

Sri Lanka blasts: Toll rises to 359; Ranil Wickremesinghe says claims ...

With AAP-Congress alliance ruled out, it's three-corner contest in 7 D ...

Lack of jobs in Jharkhand's Giridh leads to proliferation of illegal c ...

Akshay Kumar interviews Narendra Modi: 'I'm strict but don't humiliate ...

Downfall of Jet Airways: Banks had seen writing on the wall with over ...

Premier League: Tottenham's Christian Eriksen strikes late to seal har ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 to launch in India today: How and where to wa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.