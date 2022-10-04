English
    EC seeks rationale behind ‘freebies’ from poll parties

    The poll body has proposed a proforma for the recognised national and state political parties for furnishing of details of financial implications of promises made in the election manifesto

    Moneycontrol News
    October 04, 2022 / 04:10 PM IST
    The Election Commission of India on October 4 wrote to all the political parties to provide authentic information to the voters about their election promises.

    The poll body has proposed a proforma for the recognised national and state political parties for furnishing details of the financial implications of promises made in the election manifesto and the ways and means to finance them.

    ECI has sought views of the political parties by October 19 on the proposed changes. The election body says, if there is no response from the parties, “It will be presumed that the party has nothing specific to say” on the given subject.

    Election Commission in a statement has said, “While the existing guidelines under Model Code Conduct require the political parties and candidates to explain the rationale for promises made therein as well as the possible ways and means to finance such promises, Election Commission of India has observed that the declarations are quite routine, ambiguous and do not provide adequate information to voters to exercise informed choice in an election.”
    first published: Oct 4, 2022 04:10 pm
