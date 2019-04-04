EC seeks clarification from BJP Lok Sabha nominee after TV channel sting on 15 MPs from different parties

The Election Commission has sought a clarification from a BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Maharashtra, after his purported remarks in a Hindi TV news channel sting video about poll expenses.

Wardha district collector Vivek Bhimanwar, who is also the returning officer, sought the clarification over the TV sting from Ramdas Tadas, who is pitted against Charulata Tokas of Congress, an official said on Wednesday after the sting was aired on the TV channel.

The sting was done by the newly-launched Hindi news channel 'TV9 Bharatvarsh' which recorded responses from 18 MPs, of whom 15 MPs, it claimed, allegedly admitted to using poll malpractices. The MPs from different states belonged to the BJP, Congress, AAP, LJP, SP, RJD, Shiromani Akali Dal(SAD) and Jan Adhikar Party(JAP).

In Mumbai, Deputy Election Officer Shirish Mohod said the election authorities have taken cognisance of the sting operation and given necessary directives to the Wardha collector.

In the sting video, Tadas, a sitting MP, is shown purportedly saying that his poll expenditure this time is around Rs 25 crore, while it was around Rs 10 crore in 2014 polls and how cash can be brought to his house.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said the Election Commission should investigate and remove Tadas from poll fray.

Undercover reporters of the channel, representing themselves as employees of a consultancy company, conducted sting operation, said a statement issued by the channel.

Fifteen MPs explicitly talked about use of black money, liquor and other illegal means during election campaign to "woo and buy votes", it alleged. Some of them were also ready to ask questions in Parliament in return for money, the channel claimed.

Some of the parties whose MPs figure in the sting said they will seek a report from the politicians concerned.