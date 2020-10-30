172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|ec-revokes-former-madhya-pradesh-cm-kamal-naths-star-campaigner-status-6042431.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 05:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EC revokes former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's 'star campaigner' status

Earlier on October 26, the Election Commission had said that Kamal Nath had violated its advisory related to campaigning by using the word ‘item’ against a woman BJP candidate

Moneycontrol News

The Election Commission of India (EC) on October 30 revoked former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath's 'star campaigner' status, citing repeated violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

This effectively means that Nath's expenditure will have to be borne by the candidate in whose constituency the campaign is being undertaken.

According to EC rules, a recognised political party can have 40 star campaigners while an unrecognised party can have 20. The expenditure incurred by star campaigners is exempt from the election expenditure of the candidate the campaigner is promoting.

Earlier on October 26, the EC had said that Nath violated its advisory related to campaigning by using the word 'item' against a woman BJP candidate and advised the Congress leader not to use such terms in public during the MCC period.

The poll panel had issued a notice to Kamal Nath after he had used the jibe against BJP candidate Imarti Deviat at a poll rally a few days ago, drawing an angry reaction from the ruling party.

Addressing a poll meeting in Gwalior's Dabra town, where the BJP has fielded Imarti Devi, Nath had said the Congress candidate was a "simple person" unlike his opponent who was an 'item'.

Bypolls to 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats will be held on November 3.

Following a complaint by the state BJP and reference by the National Commission for Women, the EC had served a notice to Nath.
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 05:58 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

