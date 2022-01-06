MARKET NEWS

English
EC reviews Covid, law and order situation in poll-bound states, stresses on need for vaccinations

Assembly elections 2022 are due in five states, namely, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur.

PTI
January 06, 2022 / 05:29 PM IST
Representative image (PTI)

The Election Commission on January 6 reviewed the COVID-19 situation with the Union health secretary and health experts, collecting inputs on necessary safety measures to be ensured during the democratic exercise and emphasising the need for vaccination of all eligible people in five poll-bound states, sources said.

In a separate meeting, the poll panel discussed the law and order situation in the five states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur — with Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla. Elections are due in the five states and the Commission is expected to announce poll dates in the next few days.

Besides Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, the meeting to assess the Covid situation was also attended by AIIMS director Randeep Guleria and ICMR's Balram Bhargava, sources aware of the interactions said. The poll panel carried out a "complete review" of the Covid status and took inputs from medical experts on "safety measures to be ensured" during campaigning and polling.

It stressed to the health secretary the need to ensure complete vaccination for all eligible persons, the sources said. In an earlier meeting with Bhushan on December 27, the poll panel had asked him to ramp up the vaccination drive in the five states.
Tags: #2022 assembly polls #assembly elections #Election Commission #elections #India
first published: Jan 6, 2022 05:29 pm

