you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2018 02:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

EC orders repoll in Ajasora polling station: Mizoram

The repoll will be conducted on December four, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer H Lianzela said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Election Commission on November 30 ordered repoll at Ajasora polling station in Tuichawng Assembly constituency of Mizoram for non-functioning of EVMs on the polling day, an election official said.

The repoll will be conducted on December four, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer H Lianzela said.

Over 300 voters could not exercise their franchise in the polling station due to persistent EVM snag on November 28, he said. The Ajasora polling station belongs to the Chakma dominated Assembly constituency in Lawngtlai district of the state.

Assembly Elections 2018: Read the latest news, views and analysis here
First Published on Nov 30, 2018 02:20 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #India #Mizoram #Mizoram Assembly Polls 2018 #Politics

