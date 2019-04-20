EC orders Eros Now to take down web series on Narendra Modi

The Election Commission on April 20 asked Eros Now to stop till further orders online streaming of a web series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In its direction, the poll panel has cited its April 10 order, banning a biopic on Modi, to place a similar bar on the web series titled "Modi - Journey of a Common Man".

"In view of the admitted facts and material available on record, this web series being an original web series on Shri Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister and a political leader and a prospective candidate in the current general elections to the Lok Sabha, cannot be exhibited," said the poll panel.