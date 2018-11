EC official asks Telangana govt to take action on allegations of PROs 'canvassing' for TRS

Election authorities have asked the Telangana government to initiate necessary action over allegations that public relations officers (PROs) working with caretaker ministers were involved in 'canvassing' for the TRS on social media ahead of the assembly elections next month.

In his October 31 letter to the state General Administration Principal Secretary, Additional Chief Electoral Officer V Saida drew his attention to the complaint made by some journalists at a recent press meet that PROs were allegedly posting party programmes in social media groups, particularly WhatsApp.

The letter requested the government to accord top priority to the matter and take necessary action keeping in view the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and furnish a compliance report.

The matter was raised by some journalists at a press meet on October 27. Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held on December 7.